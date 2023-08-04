DA Davidson Boosts Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Price Target to $3.00

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Nikola from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.50.

NASDAQ NKLA opened at $3.40 on Monday. Nikola has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.25 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,884,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nikola during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Nikola during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

