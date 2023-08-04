DA Davidson Boosts Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Price Target to $35.00

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Heartland Financial USA from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Heartland Financial USA from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.75.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.05. 87,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,411. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $26.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, for a total transaction of $137,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 70,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,574.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,628,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,893,000 after acquiring an additional 537,087 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,078,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $143,533,000 after buying an additional 283,005 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after buying an additional 187,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,277,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,362,000 after acquiring an additional 99,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,693,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,189,000 after acquiring an additional 52,133 shares during the period. 69.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

See Also

