Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.59) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Free Report) – HC Wainwright raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Cytosorbents in a report released on Wednesday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Lee now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.61). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cytosorbents’ current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cytosorbents Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.28. 12,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,514. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.24. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.73 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 76.68% and a negative net margin of 72.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 371,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 17.5% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 33.3% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 24,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cytosorbents by 36.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,700 shares in the company, valued at $135,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine adsorber for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

