Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) Scheduled to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CYCC opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.08. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.64 and a 200 day moving average of $0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $33,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

