CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Raymond James

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.65. 2,928,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,091,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,128,984,000 after buying an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,055,009 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,103,488,000 after buying an additional 155,280 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

