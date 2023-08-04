CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP Sells $1,929,864.28 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
CVS Health Stock Performance
Shares of CVS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. 8,281,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CVS Health
- Are Stock Buybacks Good for the Average Investor?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.