CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) SVP Sells $1,929,864.28 in Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.89. 8,281,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,128,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $107.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 0.86%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CVS Health

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. White Pine Investment CO boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 93,796 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 10,390 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 85,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.58.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

