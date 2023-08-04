Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) PT Raised to $228.00

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $200.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. William Blair started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.20.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $198.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.32. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 349,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,581,000 after buying an additional 71,957 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 14.7% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 33.8% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

