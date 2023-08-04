Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CW. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.20.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $3.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $202.35. The company had a trading volume of 266,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,021. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $136.21 and a 12 month high of $203.24.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 119.1% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 26.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.