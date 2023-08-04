Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CMLS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cumulus Media in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CMLS opened at $5.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $94.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.40. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $2.57 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $210.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cumulus Media will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after buying an additional 1,975,983 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after buying an additional 47,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 404 stations in 85 markets, as well as approximately 9,400 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

