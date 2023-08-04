CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $35.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.29.

CSX stock opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. CSX has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $34.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. CSX’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in CSX by 4.7% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% during the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

