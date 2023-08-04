Creditcoin Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000643 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $45.76 million and $20.97 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00006116 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000072 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 244,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

