Credit Suisse Group Increases Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target to $165.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ABNB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Melius assumed coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Phillip Securities raised Airbnb from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.90.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $141.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,731,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,191,287. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. Airbnb has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $154.95.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.21. Airbnb had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total transaction of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,309. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred Lin sold 8,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.36, for a total value of $867,153.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,309. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,605,330 shares of company stock worth $340,099,419. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Airbnb

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

