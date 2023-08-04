Credit Suisse Group Downgrades XPO (NYSE:XPO) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $78.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $55.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on XPO from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered XPO from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on XPO from $46.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on XPO from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, 58.com reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of XPO in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.

XPO stock opened at $68.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.92. XPO has a 12-month low of $24.51 and a 12-month high of $72.85.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that XPO will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in XPO by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 451,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in XPO by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $22,458,000 after buying an additional 223,013 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $316,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in XPO by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,641 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

