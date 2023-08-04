Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Sets New 52-Week High at $159.11

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $159.11 and last traded at $158.41, with a volume of 92035 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credicorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Credicorp

Credicorp Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.06 and its 200 day moving average is $138.07.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The bank reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by ($0.27). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 4,440.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Credicorp by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.