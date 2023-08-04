Craig Hallum Raises DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target to $40.00

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKNG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.52.

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.58. 13,125,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,040,649. DraftKings has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average of $21.98.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $769.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.62 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 94.41% and a negative net margin of 50.42%. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,327,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $1,546,007.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,327,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,778,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 52,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,635,559.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,493,422.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,300,320 shares of company stock worth $33,287,510 in the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

