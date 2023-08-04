Craig A. Jacobson Sells 2,104 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Charter Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.86. 930,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,184. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $484.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.
Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.
About Charter Communications
Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Communications
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Best Meme ETFs to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- XPO Keeps Reaching New Highs: Markets Love the Stock
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Starbucks Market at a Turning Point: Is a Breakout Imminent?
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.