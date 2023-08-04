Craig A. Jacobson Sells 2,104 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charter Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ CHTR traded down $3.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.86. 930,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,184. The stock has a market cap of $63.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $484.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $361.96 and a 200-day moving average of $362.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $565.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $498.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 111.1% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 307.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Stories

