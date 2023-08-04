CRA International, Inc. (CRAI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on September 8th

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the business services provider on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th.

CRA International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. CRA International has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CRA International to earn $6.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

CRA International Stock Up 1.6 %

CRA International stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.48. 22,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,610. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.29. CRA International has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $128.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.15 million, a PE ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.04). CRA International had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $152.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CRA International will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Insider Activity at CRA International

In related news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $486,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,158 shares in the company, valued at $16,959,506.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRA International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the first quarter worth $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in CRA International in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in CRA International by 58.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Stories

