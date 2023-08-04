Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10), reports. Covestro had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $26.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,503. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $28.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on COVTY. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Covestro from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Covestro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

