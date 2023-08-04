Cove Street Capital LLC Trims Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Cove Street Capital LLC reduced its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,421 shares during the period. Viemed Healthcare accounts for about 2.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 2.23% of Viemed Healthcare worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,134,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,258,000 after acquiring an additional 191,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,240,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after purchasing an additional 26,045 shares during the period. Forager Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $10,828,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,311,000 after purchasing an additional 22,148 shares during the period. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 968,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

In related news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 10,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $139,977.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

VMD traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,179. The company has a market cap of $330.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.80 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.48. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $12.01.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $39.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.40 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

