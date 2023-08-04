Cove Street Capital LLC Takes Position in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 223.9% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in OUTFRONT Media during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in OUTFRONT Media during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 272.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period.

NYSE OUT traded down $2.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.01. 4,761,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,746. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.31. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.54 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OUT. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

