Cove Street Capital LLC Sells 72,901 Shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Cove Street Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 296,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,901 shares during the period. Tiptree accounts for about 1.3% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tiptree by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,732,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,813,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Tiptree by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after buying an additional 22,412 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 595,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,235,000 after buying an additional 170,533 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tiptree by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after buying an additional 17,550 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Tiptree by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 417,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. 36.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TIPT traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.04. 27,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,477. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $589.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.12. Tiptree Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.98 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

Tiptree ( NASDAQ:TIPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $381.63 million during the quarter. Tiptree had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tiptree in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Mortgage. It offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, contractual liability, energy, allied health, general liability, directors' and officers' liability, life sciences, inland marine, contractors' equipment, contractors' liability, student legal liability, hospitality, and business owner insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as storage unit contents, manufactured housing, GAP, auto, credit life and disability, and collateral insurance products.

