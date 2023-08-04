Cove Street Capital LLC Lowers Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 71.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,846,000 after buying an additional 181,038 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,170,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,074,000 after purchasing an additional 213,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 28.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock traded down $9.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.70. 1,235,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,763. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $23.66 and a 12 month high of $45.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LSXMA shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In related news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,400.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

