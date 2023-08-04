Cove Street Capital LLC Invests $576,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.09.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.41. 3,114,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,349,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.46.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,771,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 77,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $4,018,646.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 59,771,278 shares in the company, valued at $3,093,761,349.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 75,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $5,045,616.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,672,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,974,207,014.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,447 shares of company stock valued at $13,866,915. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

