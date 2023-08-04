Cove Street Capital LLC Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 515,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,430 shares during the quarter. DLH accounts for approximately 1.8% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC owned approximately 3.75% of DLH worth $5,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DLHC. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in DLH during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DLH by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DLH in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,455. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $18.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $148.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.37.

DLH ( NASDAQ:DLHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $99.42 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on DLHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DLH in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DLH from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

