Cove Street Capital LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Cove Street Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 37.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,340 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CLH traded up $2.64 on Friday, hitting $169.92. The stock had a trading volume of 84,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,907. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.18 and its 200 day moving average is $144.35. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.05 and a 52 week high of $174.10.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Clean Harbors from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.90.

In other news, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,261,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,868,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,503,605.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sharon M. Gabriel sold 557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total value of $91,587.51. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,158,763.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,891 shares of company stock valued at $7,189,615 over the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

