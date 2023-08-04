Cove Street Capital LLC Boosts Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,811,556 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,683,000 after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 22,037 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 4,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.53.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,375,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,132,544. The company has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.91% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

