Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
CUZ has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.89.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 250.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 104.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Cousins Properties by 441.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
