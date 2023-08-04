Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) CFO Sells $295,142.40 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth R. Hahn sold 19,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $295,142.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 651,349 shares in the company, valued at $9,848,396.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Coursera Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE COUR opened at $15.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 1.81. Coursera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.66.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $153.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.71 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 20.69% and a negative net margin of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Coursera by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,742,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,914,000 after buying an additional 635,813 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Coursera during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,598,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,235,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 241,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,893,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Coursera by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,095,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,143,000 after acquiring an additional 150,824 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

