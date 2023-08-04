Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,634 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSCO. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,584,977 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $82,855,000 after purchasing an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

CSCO stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.22. 4,582,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,516,129. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The company has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $49.61.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.