Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 919 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Energy ETF comprises about 1.4% of Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Prostatis Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 32,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,976 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.52. The company had a trading volume of 266,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,422. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

