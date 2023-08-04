Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $163,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,992,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ING Groep alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE:ING traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About ING Groep

(Free Report)

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.