Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Invests $163,000 in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ING Groep by 3.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 55,096,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $653,992,000 after buying an additional 1,629,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 27.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,851,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,262 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,294,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,778,000 after purchasing an additional 619,542 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 3.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,409,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,752,000 after acquiring an additional 118,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of ING Groep by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,961,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,375,000 after acquiring an additional 133,490 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.39.
ING Groep Stock Performance
NYSE:ING traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,438,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $55.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.22.
ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.
About ING Groep
ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.
