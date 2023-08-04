Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 197.9% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 219,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 145,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,586,000 after purchasing an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 317,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,334,000 after purchasing an additional 61,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,388,000 after purchasing an additional 53,612 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 245,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,684,000 after purchasing an additional 49,846 shares during the period.

IYK stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $203.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,054. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $199.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.19. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $178.51 and a 1 year high of $210.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

