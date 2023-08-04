Costello Asset Management INC Sells 18,337 Shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,337 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC owned approximately 1.89% of Artesian Resources worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth $1,147,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 28.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 55,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,115 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Artesian Resources by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Artesian Resources by 347.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Artesian Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ ARTNA traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $45.34. 2,190 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,175. The firm has a market cap of $431.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.29. Artesian Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.00 million. Artesian Resources had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 17.36%. Equities research analysts predict that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.98%.

Artesian Resources Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

