Costello Asset Management INC Reduces Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Costello Asset Management INC lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,116 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 1.2% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 126,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 3,873 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.94.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,401,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,753. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.79. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.12 and a twelve month high of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,256,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,783,563,270.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 455,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.98, for a total value of $68,249,898.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,256,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,783,563,270.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 170,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,228,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576. 46.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

