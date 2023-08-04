Costello Asset Management INC Has $550,000 Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Costello Asset Management INC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,319 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,733,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Global Payments by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,256,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global Payments by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on GPN. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.52.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE GPN traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.01. 409,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,086,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.50. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $136.88. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

