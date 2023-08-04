Costello Asset Management INC Grows Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,893,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,175,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,013,000 after purchasing an additional 241,184 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.68. 1,015,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,263,562. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. The company has a market cap of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $65.96 and a one year high of $79.49.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.