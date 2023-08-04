Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 430.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,572 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for approximately 2.4% of Costello Asset Management INC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 72.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAYX shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.27. 239,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,182. The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $139.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

