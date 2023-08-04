Costello Asset Management INC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Costello Asset Management INC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,176,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,582,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247,709 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $563,524,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,670,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,159,294,000 after buying an additional 1,878,924 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HD traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $327.47. The stock had a trading volume of 890,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,259. The company has a market cap of $329.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $309.10 and its 200 day moving average is $302.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The business had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.03.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

