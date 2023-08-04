Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.58

Corsa Coal Corp. (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.58 and last traded at C$0.56, with a volume of 36000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Corsa Coal Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.91.

Corsa Coal (CVE:CSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Corsa Coal had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 29.31%. The company had revenue of C$64.84 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corsa Coal Corp. will post 0.7455 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corsa Coal Company Profile

Corsa Coal Corp. mines, processes, and sells metallurgical coal. The company is also involved in the exploring, acquiring, and developing coal resource properties. It produces and sells metallurgical coal used for the production of coke from its mines in the Northern Appalachia coal region of the United States.

