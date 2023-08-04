Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 1,427,288 Shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,947,146 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,427,288 shares during the period. AngloGold Ashanti accounts for about 2.5% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.94% of AngloGold Ashanti worth $95,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AU. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,073,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $654,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,486,910 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $53,119,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $35,326,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 462.8% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,035,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,109,000 after acquiring an additional 851,500 shares during the period. 24.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

AngloGold Ashanti Trading Up 0.2 %

AU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,243,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,962,776. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.60. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 1-year low of $11.94 and a 1-year high of $30.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 23rd. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that AngloGold Ashanti Limited will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. The company explores for gold. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also owns 100% interest in the Iduapriem mine which covers 137 square kilometers located in the western region of Ghana; Obuasi project located in Ghana; AGA Mineração in Brazil; Serra Grande located in central Brazil in the state of Goiás; Greenfield Projects in the Beatty district in Nevada; and Sunrise Dam in Australia.

