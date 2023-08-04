Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Sells 12,744 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. trimmed its position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,620 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,744 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.25% of Five9 worth $12,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,209,000 after buying an additional 85,252 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after purchasing an additional 703,002 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after acquiring an additional 837,067 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,190,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,782,000 after acquiring an additional 221,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after buying an additional 1,479,988 shares during the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.53. 885,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,334,118. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day moving average is $71.89. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $46.61 and a one year high of $120.39.

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total value of $1,158,189.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,595,504.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Daniel P. Burkland sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.38, for a total value of $691,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 109,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,491,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 287,758 shares of company stock worth $21,799,003 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

