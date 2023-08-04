Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 117.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,491 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.08% of Centene worth $28,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Centene by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 82,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Centene by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.41. 1,728,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,178. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $98.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $81.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.11.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

