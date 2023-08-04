Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Purchases 98,916 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 524,230 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,916 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises 1.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of EOG Resources worth $60,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG stock traded down $1.61 on Friday, reaching $130.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,321,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,969. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.39 and a 1 year high of $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total transaction of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.92.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

