Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Increases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $357,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.1% during the first quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 1.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 59,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. 59.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on APO. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.46.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,395,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,623,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 187,734 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total value of $11,799,081.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,395,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,623,390.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 11,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.53, for a total value of $860,040.29. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,779,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,058,972.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,348,666 shares of company stock worth $88,967,624 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

Shares of APO traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.75. 1,184,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,541. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.62 and a twelve month high of $87.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.78 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 8.66% and a positive return on equity of 103.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.07%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

