Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $156.40 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,213 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up 4.2% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 0.24% of MercadoLibre worth $156,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI traded down $17.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,305.61. 476,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,308. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,205.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.56, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,365.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,460.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,530.50.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

