Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $15.92 Million Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 170.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 78,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,532 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $117,183,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,609,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,981,000 after purchasing an additional 362,953 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LPL Financial by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 733,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,605,000 after buying an additional 333,987 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA traded down $4.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,979. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.15.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

LPLA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.67.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

