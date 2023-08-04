Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 695,141 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 196,495 shares during the quarter. New Relic comprises approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned about 1.01% of New Relic worth $52,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 2.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in New Relic by 9.5% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in New Relic by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in New Relic by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in New Relic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NEWR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of New Relic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

New Relic Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,617,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,496. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $50.24 and a one year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.13. New Relic had a negative net margin of 17.59% and a negative return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $242.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,143,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,918,057.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Dodds sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $612,093.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 13,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,066.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,063 shares of company stock valued at $28,408,639 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Profile



New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Further Reading

