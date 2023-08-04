Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,491,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 577,518 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned 0.46% of Transocean worth $22,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RIG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Transocean by 5,526.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,872,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $35,975,000 after buying an additional 7,732,128 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Transocean by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,330,357 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $83,586,000 after buying an additional 6,925,085 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $148,981,000 after buying an additional 5,165,717 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Transocean by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,940,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $40,861,000 after buying an additional 4,838,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Transocean by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 31,021,009 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $141,456,000 after buying an additional 3,322,606 shares in the last quarter. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RIG traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,987,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,419,871. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Transocean Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $8.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 2.96.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RIG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Transocean from $4.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.98.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

