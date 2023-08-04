Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $11,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Wealth Architects LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Elevance Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in Elevance Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 2,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $465.39. 290,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.81 and a 200 day moving average of $465.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $412.00 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Elevance Health news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

