Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Acquires 7,571 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $39,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 43.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAAY stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.07. The stock had a trading volume of 348,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,403. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.26. Ryanair had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ryanair from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

